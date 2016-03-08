1. Heritage 22 revolver 9 shot and 22 magnum cylinder with ammo $240, a troy built tiller $300 and a 1995 Oldsmobile V6 automatic $700 call 417-294-8987

2. Looking for a terrier or fiest female puppy call 417-263-0363

3. Hi Stander Double 9 convertible with tooled leather holster $350, 22 magnum with scope and stainless steel barrel $300 and a Colt 45 1978 Mark4 series 70 with bag, holster and 6 clips and ammo $1400 call 870-741-9339

4. Refrigerator $75, freezer $100 and a washer and dryer $100 apartment size call 870-221-3188

5. Looking for a female goose call 870-446-2155

6. Craftsman riding mower 25 horse motor 54 inch cut $750 call 870-416-4124

7. 1989 Dodge Dakota 2 wheel long bed $1850 or trade and looking for a 16-18 foot flatbed trailer, house full of furniture call 417-234-3358

8. 2005 South wind motor home 32 foot with 2 slides super clean 26,000 miles Chevy motor $54,900 call 417-598-4834

9. Gator blade needs a little welding $60, Echo weed eaters $50 each and 4 iron chairs $65 call 870-204-3363

10. Set of Nicoma boots Size 11 $25 and fold up camping cot $40 call 870-391-1089

11. Eggs for sale $2 per dozen, rabbits for sale $12-$15 each looking for white Chinese geese, for sale strawberry plants and ducks call 870-429-1645

12. 1998 Chevy 350 motor ¾ ton runs and drive no bed $1200, 99-2000 Ford parts available, 20 Louie Lamoure books and exercise bike, treadmill and elliptical all $20, 2 ceiling fans $20 call 870-704-9236

13. 14 foot River rat fiberglass canoe $500, 14 aluminum canoe $450, Reese 5th wheel hitch $100, mini fridge $35 and a small freezer $50 call 870-741-5329

14. Kirby vacuum $20, patio blinds $5 and an iron stool $20 call 870-391-9323

15. 2002 Ford F250 ¾ ton 4 door auto with 4×4 loaded up with 5th wheel $8000, 6-8 foot tables $15 each, new breaker boxes 125 amp new, 100 breakers 20-70 amp, 150 amp breaker call 870-654-2904

16. Small whine the Poo car $15, green and white potty chair $10, booster seats $5 each, Levi Men’s shirts $5 each, 2 swings call 870-741-5850

17. Harley 1999 Dyna Super Glide lots of extras $6000 call 870-365-5363

18. Looking for a go cart and female ducks call 870-741-4341

19. 3 pair of sweat pants 3X $10 for all and a 1999 Ford Ranger 4×4 automatic 3.0 motor $3800 call 870-688-3130

20. King Size posted bed frame $100, twin size bed with storage under $200, butcher hogs $1 per pound, red tick and blue heeler $25 each call 870-421-0971

21. Cannas plants and bamboo plants $3 per clump, 2 roosters $5 each and looking for a wooden whiskey barrel call 870-446-2681

220 bayou 4 wheeler runs good smokes just a little but a lot… red.. new tires.. call or text for pics or more information..8705777316

Older sears air comp , 5 hp 230v motor $125 Call 743 1916 for pic or question

Looking for a house keeper/caretaker in Kingston area. Reference required. 10 dollars hour. Contact 870-577-0075.

large solid oak entertainment center $50 matching 3 cushion couch & loveseat $150.00 camo pattern couch $150.00, 2 camo recliners choice $75, 1 tan lazy boy recliner $50, table w/leaf 4 swivel upholstered chairs $50 all items OBO can send pics if interested 417-353-3536

I have 7 pasture raised pigs for sale, born in December $65 each 870-688-6530

Farm fresh eggs for Sale $2.00 a dozen. Also have lots of comforters some have sheets sets to go with them brand new asking $15.00 for those. Have lots of yard sale items for sale towels , stuffed animals, dishes, etc If you are looking for something in call and ask. 417-339-1759

Looking for a black and tan Dachshund pup. Prefer a male, but will take a female. Can pay up to $100. 870*416*3091

looking for maybe two riding lawnmowers for parts or not running consider any condition. willing pay for the mowers call 870-204-4761 may need to leave a message 870-204-4761

Barnyard mix straight run chicks, $2.00 each. Breeds include silkie, Sumatra, Wyandotte. 870-404-4455