Charles Dean Flood, age 86 of Vendor, Arkansas passed away Thursday, October 13, 2016 at the Newton County Nursing Home in Jasper.

The son of Hoyle and Gladys (Kent) Flood was born on September 26, 1930 at Log Hall.

Charles was a Christian and a member of the Big Creek Assembly of God Church. He was also a member of the Jasper Masonic Lodge, Newton County Cattleman’s Association and the National Rifle Association.

He served in the United States Army; had worked at the Arkansas Revenue office; was owner of the Vendor Store and had worked as Postmaster at Vendor. He enjoyed farming and being outdoors riding four wheelers.

Charles was a loving husband, father and grandfather who dearly loved his grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Dorothy Akra “Dot” (Eddings) Flood and a brother Clay Flood.

Survivors are his daughter and son-in-law Hessie and Scott Hankins of Vendor; one brother and sister-in-law Grant and Jean Flood of Harrisonville, MO; one sister and brother-in-law Mary Evelyn and Rex Middleton of Vendor; three grandsons Ben and wife Libby Hankins of Dover, Drew and Grady Hankins of Vendor; two nephews Tim and wife Teresa Middleton and Jerry Flood; two nieces Helen Flood and Suzanne and husband Tony Forest; two great nephews Colby and wife Lorie Forest and Hayden Forest; two great nieces LaRae and LaKen Middleton; one great-great nephew Noah Forest; and many, many friends.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Monday, October 17, 2016 at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Jasper with Rev. Rex Middleton officiating. Burial will follow in the Carver Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-7 P.M. Sunday, October 16, 2016 at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Wheeler, Tim Middleton, Ben Hankins, Colby Forest, Tony Forest, and Drew Hankins.

Honorary pallbearers will be Denver & Jo Smith, Charles Campbell, Don Hankins, Dan & Teresa Ford, Ben & Alta Eddings, Ronnie & Faye Martin, Ed & Iris Smith, Kenny & Debbie Hill, Jennifer Kellogg, Bill & Jane Ann Perry, Doyle & Julie Black, Philip & Julie Campbell, Donald & Susan Haddock, Neal & Karen Heath, Bro. Troy Walker, Vivian Smith, Jim Carter, Newton County Nursing Home Staff, Dr. Jimmy Justice and a host of other special friends.

