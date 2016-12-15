Arthur ”Cotton” Thurman, also lovingly known as ”Pa” and ”Poppy”, age 84, of Bruno, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, December 13, 2016, in Harrison. He was born May 15, 1932, near Bruno, Arkansas, the son of A. Raulin and Edith (Martin) Thurman. Along with his parents, Arthur was preceded in death by his wife Donna; a brother, Gabby Thurman; and a sister, Rua Barker.

Arthur ”Cotton” Thurman was a man larger than life. He entertained all who spoke with him from family and strangers to his personal friend, Bill Clinton. Arthur was an accomplished author and preacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ for 50 years, and went home to be with the Lord and his loving wife. He was known for his great whit, love of travel â€“ especially the Rocky Mountains, and his many stories of adventures during his travels. He was a loving father who lived his faith everyday and put his family first.

Arthur is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law, Les Thurman and Brad and Christy Thurman; his daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Garry Hatfield; his brothers-in-law, Raymond and Shirley Morris, Ralph and Debbie Morris, and Demoy Thurman; 5 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation is 4 â€“ 6pm, Friday, December 16, 2016, at United Pentecostal Church in Pindall.

Funeral service is 10:00AM, Saturday, December 17, 2016, at United Pentecostal Church in Pindall, with Rev. Darvin Rainbolt and Terry Crow officiating.

Interment is in Anderson Flat Cemetery

Pallbearers are Clint Morris, J.D. Gentry, Travis Thurman, Tyler Casey, Bobby O’Steen, Marcus Morris, Chet Chunn and Gene Barker.