Lu Jeanne Cowan Ervin, 90, of Springdale, formerly of Harrison, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 11, 2016. She was born September 2, 1926, in Harrison, to Joe B. and Elizabeth (Ratcliff) Cowan. In January 1950, she married John B. Ervin, Jr. in Harrison and was married for fifty-two years before his passing on September 21, 2002.

Lu Jeanne spent many years working for Boone County Telephone Company and its successor Allied Telephone. After her retirement, she enjoyed volunteering for the North Arkansas Regional Medical Center’s Auxiliary.

She was a member of Faith Assembly of God for many years and after moving to Springdale in 2003 regularly attended First Assembly of God. Church and family were most important to Lu Jeanne, and she lived it every day of her life. She was strong and courageous her entire life from having rheumatic fever at age 16 to surviving cancer and other health battles for the last 14 years. She will be greatly missed by her family and her many friends. We will miss her laughter as well as her witty sense of humor. She will always be in our hearts.

Survivors include her sons, John B. Ervin of Fayetteville, Michael (Katrina) Ervin of Maumelle, and Jeff (Tonda) Ervin of Springdale; her daughter, Patricia White, of Plano, Texas; seven grandchildren, Tracy (Adam McElhattan), Brian (Amanda), Sarah, Drew and Luke Ervin, Shawn and Shelby White; as well as four great-grandchildren, Noah, Luke, Trenton, and Avery.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Ervin; her parents, Joe and Elizabeth Cowan; her sister, Velva Grimes, of Tulsa; her brothers, Kirby Cowan of Harrison, Jack Cowan of Lincoln, Arkansas, and J.B. Cowan of Springdale; and a half-brother, Orville Gibson, of Pittsburg, California.

The family wishes to express our gratitude to Jan and Carl Nelson of Springdale for giving Ms. Lu such great care for the past fourteen years. Jan was always like a sister to her. We also want to thank Circle of Life Hospice for making her final days comfortable.

Visitation will be at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home in Harrison Friday, December 16, 2016, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. followed by graveside services at Maplewood Cemetery at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be sent in to The Caring Friends Respite Ministry at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 224 N. East Ave., Fayetteville, AR 72701 in memory of Lu Jeanne Ervin.