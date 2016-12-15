Margaret Ann Jones, of Harrison, died Tuesday, December 13, 2016, at her home surrounded by family and friends. The daughter of L.W. and Dorothy Berry, she was born December 11, 1943 in Millington, Tennessee.

Margaret, a 1961 graduate of Harrison High School, also received her Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education from the University of Central Arkansas. Margaret was a lifelong resident of Harrison and a member of Mary Mother of God Catholic Church, where she served as a lectern. She was a devoted 3rd grade teacher, for 28 years, at Forest Heights Elementary School and loved by all. She was a member of Beta Upsilon Sorority, the luminary chairperson for Relay for Life, served as the secretary for the ParRTI Foundation Board and an active participant in the Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign.

Margaret was a loving daughter, sister, mother, wife, Mimi and loyal friend to many and embraced everyone. She was known for her sense of humor and for the occasional mischievous practical joke. Her friends and family would say she was always fun to be around. Her family was her purpose in life and friends were her pride and joy, as she loved them dearly and enjoyed spending time with them. Reluctantly, at the age of 16 she became second in command of her family when her father passed away. Her brother and sister said she was their moral compass and source for common sense.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her husband of 22 years, T.J. Jones. She is survived by her daughters, Jackie Kelly and her husband Jim of Harrison and Amy Dixon and her husband Floyd of Memphis; her step-son, Tim Jones and his wife Stephanie, of Bentonville; grandchildren Zach Kelly of Harrison and Margaret “Maggie” Dixon of Memphis; her siblings Linda Massey and her husband John of Springdale and John Berry and his wife Debbie of Harrison; three nieces, Laura Burge and her husband Stacy of Harrison, Lisa Wray and her husband Chris of Springdale, Jennifer Fleming and her husband Matt of Russellville; and two nephews, Jeff Massey and his wife Emily of Fayetteville and Wes Berry and his wife Sarah of Fayetteville.

Visitation will be held at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home Friday, December 16, 2016, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be held at Mary Mother of God Catholic Church Saturday, December 17 at 10 a.m., with Father Jim Fanrak officiating.

Pallbearers will be Jim Kelly, Zach Kelly, Floyd Dixon, Wes Berry, John Massey, Jeff Massey, Stacy Burge and Charles Hemphill.

Honorary pallbearers will be Susie Hemphill, Dr. Cathy Clary, Barbara Bradford, Sashe Tew, Leota Hankins, Rosie Reynolds, Patricia Bontrager and Lori Bingaman.

Donations can be made to ParRTI, Mary Mother of God Catholic Church, The Salvation Army or Relay for Life.