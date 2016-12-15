Steven Alford, age 64, of Harrison, passed away Monday, December 12, 2016. He was born February 5, 1952, in King City, California, the son of Truman Kessel and Chyna (Lavern (Woodworth) Alford, who preceded him in death. He was a U. S. Army Vietnam veteran. He was a police officer with the Boone County Sheriff’s Department under Roy Norvell and a heavy equipment operator.

Steven is survived by his daughter, Stacie Alford, of Harrison; and his grandchildren, Jeremey Alford and Jocelyn Feuerborn, both of Harrison.