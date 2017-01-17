Alana “Punky” Barrett,72, a resident of Harrison, Arkansas, passed from us on Tuesday, January 10, 2017.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 14, at Holt Memorial Chapel with Don Miller officiating. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. one hour before the service. Burial will be at a later date at Maplewood Cemetery.

Punky was born June 17, 1944 at Harrison, Arkansas, a daughter of Alford and Dorothy Reynolds Graves. She graduated from Harrison High School and received an Associate Degree in Nursing at North Arkansas Community College in 1983. She loved antiques and her dog, Angel. She was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, and wife. Her heart was kind and huge.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff Barrett, and her parents.

Survivors include her daughter, Kim Pemberton; her son, Chuck Martin; five grandchildren, Emily Hickson, Jay Hickson, Jeremy Martin, Alana Hoekstra, and Amy White; six great grandchildren; and two sisters, Doylene O’Brien and Jill Graves.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Hills, 50 E. Sherman, Harrison, AR 72601.