Arvil Ray Daniels, age 72 of Jasper, Arkansas passed away Thursday, January 12, 2017 at his home.

The son of Remal and Essie (Ramsey) Daniels was born on May 29, 1944 at Murray, Arkansas.

Ray had worked at Millbrook in Harrison for over twenty years and he had also worked in construction. He had served on the Jasper School Board for five years and was an avid Jasper Pirate fan. Ray had played baseball/softball many years when he was younger and he enjoyed watching his grandson Grady Ray play baseball. He also enjoyed watching the Razorbacks and Cardinals play ball. Ray loved spending time at “The Shady Rest” cabin in Murray (the cabin he was born in) with his son, nephew and hunting dogs. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister Berniece Collins; two brothers Wallace “Pood” Daniels and Ardis Paul Daniels and one grandchild.

Survivors are his wife Dawn (Lutz) Daniels of Jasper; one son and daughter-in-law Josh and Amber Daniels of Russellville; one daughter Mandy Daniels of Jasper; two brothers Gene Daniels and Ronnie Daniels both of Jasper; one sister and brother-in-law Donna and Freddy Kilgore of Jasper; two sisters-in-law Brenda Daniels and Nedra Daniels both of Jasper; a brother-in-law and a sister-in-law John and Roshell Lutz of Shiloh; three grandchildren Ashley, Grady and Tynley and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Services will be 10 A.M. Monday, January 16, 2017 at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Jasper with Brother Donnie Villines and Brother Steve Holt officiating. Burial will follow in the Jasper Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3-5 P.M. Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Coffman Funeral Home in Jasper.

Pallbearers will be Keith Brown, Clayton Daniels, Ethan Daniels, Jarrett Davis, Patrick Kilgore, Nathan Chisum, Andy Daniels, Lawrence Haight, Luke Lutz and Shane Kilgore. Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren Ashley, Grady and Tynley, Dr. Jimmy Justice, Kathy and staff at NARMC Wound Care and Mona and Home Health staff.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Ray Daniels Memorial Scholarship Fund for a graduating senior from Jasper High School at Anstaff Bank.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.coffmanfh..com.