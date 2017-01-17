On January 10, 2017, Caroline Joyce Somers joined the Heavenly choir in her forever home in Heaven. Caroline was born in Sykesville, PA March 22, 1937, to Helena and Leonard Casker.

Caroline was an entrepreneur, business owner, and homemaker. She owned and operated Joyce’s Bridal Shop for over 15 years. She also found time to volunteer at NARMC as a Pink Lady for many years. She retired to spend time with her family and spoil her grandchildren. She enjoyed bible studies, sewing, traveling and Razorback football and basketball. She disliked all Kentucky teams and fans.

Caroline was a member of the First United Methodist Church for over 46 years. She loved attending her women’s group, attending services, and praising the Lord in song. She was called to minister to children and taught Sunday school for many years. Her greatest legacy was that each of her children knew the Lord and developed a personal relationship with him.

Caroline is survived by her husband, the love of her life, Claude ”Bud” Somers, of the home; her son, Bryan Somers, of Harrison; her awesome daughters, Nancy Kuhlmann of Harrison, Melinda Bagley and husband Barry of Lebanon, TN and Rebecca Martin and husband Sam of Harrison; and two sisters, Shirley Lynn of Virginia and Mary Gruber of Florida.

She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Dana Sudquist, John Kuhlmann, William Kuhlmann, John Somers, Tyler Somers, Matthew Somers, Aubrey Madden, Amanda Lee, Madison Horton, Erica Meese, Joshua Bagley, Michael Bagley and Kristean Bush; and 17 great-grandchildren. She will also be missed by numerous nieces and nephews.

Caroline was welcomed into Heaven by her beloved Heavenly Father; her parents; a brother, Paul Casker; her son, Tim Somers; a granddaughter, Kristina Kuhlmann; two loving aunts, Betty and Boots; and a host of loving friends.

Visitation was Friday, January 13, 2017, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.

A celebration of Caroline’s life was Saturday, January 14, 2017, at the First United Methodist Church with Bro. David Williams officiating.

Interment was in Maple Leaf Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jim Somers, Kevin Somers, John Somers, Tyler Somers, Matthew Somers, Michael Bagley and Aubrey Madden.

Honorary pallbearers were William Kuhlmann, Jalene Somers, Quentin Somers and Rita Worthen.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the First United Methodist Church, 1100 W. Bower, Harrison, AR 72601.