Colton Randal Edwards, 21 of Valley Springs

Colton Randal Edwards, of Valley Springs, Arkansas passed away January 13, 2017 at the age of 21.

The son of Randy and Kim (Potter) Edwards was born October 20, 1995 at Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Colton was a graduate of the Valley Springs Class of 2014, and graduated from Missouri Auction School in 2014. He was a lifelong farmer and loved each day he could get out and work cattle.

He never met a stranger, and any time spent with Colton was an adventure. He was never too busy to help anyone who asked, as long as it was not sale day. Colton loved life. He always had a smile on his face, he never had a bad day.

Colton was engaged to be married in April, and he loved LaBecca with his whole heart. He was so happy he had found the one to spend the rest of his life with.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Sherman “Pete” Edwards and Freddy Potter.

Colton is survived by his parents, Randy and Kim Edwards, his brother, Chase Edwards, his fiance’, LaBecca Brasel, his grandparents, Betty and Wayne McCutcheon and Shirley Potter; his aunts and uncles, Ronnie and Diana Edwards, Don and Tammy Phillips, Brad and Michelle Potter, Shawn and Sylvia Potter, Doug and Susan Thompson; his cousins, Josh and Jaimi Edwards, Dusty and Angela Phillips, Holly Edwards, Ben Thompson, Jennifer and Hunter Barnard, Brooklyn Potter, Tel Potter, Ty Potter, Jackson Edwards, Jordan Edwards, Hudson Phillips; his future in-laws, Joey and Libby Brasel, Kassidy and Mason Dorrell, Shianna Brasel and Harper Dorrell; and a host of other family and friends who loved him and will miss him dearly.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, January 20, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Valley Springs with Rev. Dave Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Western Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 PM Thursday at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.

Pallbearers are Mason Dorrell, Quincy Wheeler, Cody Salmon, Hunter Sherrill, Hunter Barnard, Ben Thompson, Tel Potter and Ty Potter.

Honorary pallbearers are Linton McElroy, James Wilburn, Zach Wheeler, Kanyon Kimes, Claude Smith, Chase Hathorn, Brad Potter, Shawn Potter, Ronnie Edwards, Don Phillips, Doug Thompson, Tim Moore, Will Norton, Dusty Phillips, Josh Edwards, Dalton Davis, Jennifer Barnard, Holly Edwards, Brooklyn Potter and the Valley Springs Class of 2014.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Colton Edwards Memorial Scholarship Fund, C/O Valley Springs School, PO Box 640, Valley Springs, AR, 72682.

