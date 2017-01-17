Jeffrey Mark Newberry, age 56, of Alpena, AR passed away January 9, 2017 in Moundsville, West Virginia. He was born March 12, 1960 in Harrison, AR.

Mark grew up outside of Alpena, Concord area, and attended Alpena Schools where he played basketball for the Alpena Leopards.

He loved the great outdoors, horses and taking care of his dogs.

He was employed as a pipeline Operating Engineer.

Mark is survived by his mother, Shirley Morris of Alpena, son, Brandon Shatswell and wife Rebecca of Conway, AR, one brother, Matthew Massengale and wife Ashley of Alpena, granddaughter, Israelle Shatswell, nephew, Grady, 2 nieces, Anabelle and Matty.

Celebration Of Life Service will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest with Pastor Jerry Spurlock officiating. Interment will follow at Carrollton Cemetery. Visitation will be 12 noon until service time at 1:00 PM.

A memorial fund has been established at Anstaff Bank,100 First National AV, Green Forest, AR 72638.