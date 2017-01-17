Karen Jean (France) Simmons, 71 of Harrison

Karen Jean (France) Simmons, of Harrison, Arkansas passed away at home Thursday, January 12, 2017 at the age of 71.

The daughter of Jim and Jean (Essex) France was born January 28, 1945 at Harrison, Arkansas.

Karen was a hair stylist for over 50 years, retiring in 2016. Karen enjoyed gardening, visiting with her customers, reading a good book and spending time with her family and friends. She loved to help around the farm.

She was preceded in death by her parents and great granddaughter, Sophia DeDear.

Karen is survived by her husband of 54 years, Wiley Simmons of the home; three sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Ann Simmons, John and Stacy Simmons all of Harrison and Matthew and Sandi Simmons of Springfield, MO; four grandchildren, Marcus (Whitney) Simmons, Bethany (Kurtis) DeDear, Farrah Simmons all of Harrison, and Lennon Simmons of Springfield, MO; three great grandchildren, Paisley, Adrianna and Carter; her brother, Jim “Bub” France (Cindy) of Branson, MO, her sister, Verna Hamon (Gordon) of Kirbyville, MO; her good friend, Linda Miller, who was like her sister, and a host of other family and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at New Hope Cemetery in Omaha with Bro. Billy Rogers officiating.

Visitation will be Monday from 6-8 PM at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to Hospice of the Hills or the Patient Access Network Foundation, 1331 F Street NW, Suite 975, Washington, DC, 20004.

