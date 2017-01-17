Merle Kenneth “Ken” Steffen, 80, died on Sunday, January 15, 2017 in Harrison, AR.

A memorial gathering will be held at Holt Memorial Chapel on Thursday, January 19 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Born in Hartford, WI on March 25, 1936, he was the son of Emil and Elizabeth (Weber) Steffen. Ken was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and always wanted to be a police officer, which he achieved in Colton, California. There, he served as police officer and Chief of Police before his retirement. During “retirement” Ken had a private investigating business, then when the family moved to his “house on the hill” he could be found in the guard shack at Meeks Building Center in Harrison, AR.

Ken loved to cook a good steak, polka dancing and German music, and his beautiful wife – being a dad was his greatest accomplishment until he became a grandpa.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Katherine “Kay” (Ernst) Steffen; his brother and sister-in-law; Glenn and Elaine Steffen; his daughter and son-in-law, Kristen and Aaron Alford; two granddaughters, Clara and Sofia; several nieces and nephews and many friends.