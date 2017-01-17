Mozelle Richardson, age 93, of Harrison, passed away Sunday, January 15, 2017, in Denison, Texas. She was born February 14, 1923, in Eros, Arkansas, the daughter of William Vernon and Nola (McEntire) Copeland. She

was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 40 years, W. H. Richardson; her daughter, Pamela Kay Fallis; two brothers, Ralph Copeland and Robert Copeland; and

her sisters, Ruby Anthony, Dessie Milum, and Otha Akins.

Mozelle was a pastor’s wife that absolutely loved her job and everything associated with it. She had a heart for missions and spent her life serving others. Prior to her marriage, she worked for Obermans/Levi Strauss in Harrison where she made many friends. People loved to hear her laugh and her giggle was her trademark. She was always on the go. She dearly loved her family and her church.

Mozelle was a skilled seamstress who made all the clothing for herself and her three daughters. She also had an excellent Alto voice and was in a quartet that regularly sang on the radio in the forties. But most of all, Mozelle was a wonderful, loving person that will be dearly missed.

Mozelle is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Brenda Richardson of Little Rock, Arkansas and Rhonda and Bill Brown of Pottsboro, Texas; her “adopted” daughter, Deborah Martin; and many other family and friends.

Funeral service is 1:00 PM, Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at First Assembly of God Church, with Rev. Cecil Culbreth officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church, all under the direction of Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.

Interment is in Maplewood Cemetery.

Pallbearers are family and friends.

Honorary pallbearers are the Dorcus Sunday School Class.

Memorials may be made to the Arkansas Assemblies of God, Missions Department, 10924 Interstate 30, Little Rock, AR 72209, PO Box 191670, Little Rock, AR 72219.