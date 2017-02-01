Ann Etta “Gee” Stills, age 75, of Harrison, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 27, 2017 in her home. She was born July 19, 1941 to Elliott Moore McElroy and Etta Marie. Ann was a member of the Church of Christ and a faithful member of Northside.

Ann graduated from Valley Springs High School and attended Arkansas State Teacher’s College in Conway, Arkansas. She graduated with a Master’s Degree from ASTC. Her teaching career spanned several decades and she loved her students dearly. Ann was loved by many and considered to be an excellent teacher to her many students throughout the years.

Ann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed cooking for her family, large family dinners, camping with her husband, Raymond and grandchildren, and traveling on numerous trips to Florida in the summers.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Elliott and Etta McElroy, and her daughter Cynthia Ann Hearn.

Ann is survived by her husband, Raymond Stills, of the home; her son, Dr. David Stills and wife Karen, of Harrison, Arkansas; one brother, Norman McElroy and wife Sue, of Harrison, Arkansas; one sister, Jana Purifoy and husband Fred, of Vilonia, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Jordan Stills and wife Sarah, of Jacksonville, Florida, Erin Stills Copeland and husband Nathan, of Prattville, Alabama, Rebekah Hearn, of Harrison, Arkansas, and Hannah Hearn, of Springdale, Arkansas; six great-grandchildren, Kate, Colin, Will, and Grant Copeland, and Zaebree and Zelphia Hearn; and a host of many cousins and friends.

Visitation is Monday, January 30 at Holt Memorial Chapel from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Funeral service is Tuesday, January 31 at Northside Church of Christ at 10:00 a.m. Beau Bennett and Steve Powers will officiate. Burial will be in Maplewood Cemetery. Pallbearers include Rex Brazell, Nathan Copeland, Tim Exendine, Dr. Lynn Keener, Ted McElroy, and Harold Sherrill.

Honorary pallbearers include caregiver Tammy Jennings, Dr. Lynn & Margie Keener, Dr. Tom Leslie and staff, caregiver Sarah Mast, and Angie Ward and the staff of Hospice of the Hills.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Hills, P.O. Box 2020, Harrison, AR 72602 or Lewy Body Dementia Association, P.O. Box 451429, Atlanta, GA 31145-9429.