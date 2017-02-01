BETTY GLENN GREEN, 74 a resident of Holiday Island

BETTY GLENN GREEN, a resident of Holiday Island, Arkansas was born April 7, 1942 in Robaline, Louisiana, daughter of William L. and Roxy (Jordan) Green. She departed this life Saturday, January 28, 2017, in Eureka Springs, Arkansas at the age of 74 years.

Betty loved to travel and see new places. She also enjoyed watching game shows.

She is survived by her three sons, Ruffin Curt Guillory and spouse, Marilyn, Adrian Joseph Guillory and wife Shannon, James M. Guillory, Jr. and wife Terri; two daughters, Kimberly Elizabeth Guillory and Julie Ann Ledoux Lambert; brother, Louis Green and wife, Judy of Defiance, Missouri; sister, Billie J. Simmons of Eureka Springs; sixteen grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com. © Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2017