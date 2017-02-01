Helen Joyce Downes, age 81, of Yellville, Arkansas, passed away Monday, January 30, 2017, at Creekside Nursing and Rehab in Yellville. She was born September 28, 1935, in Lead Hill, Arkansas, the daughter of Coy Akins and Florence (Akins) Hunter. Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Bobby Geane Downes; her brother, Lloyd Akins; her infant sister, Mary Jane Akins; a grandson; and a granddaughter.

Helen was a Boone County native. She worked for McKesson for 21 years. She was an antiquer and enjoyed auctions and yard sales. She enjoyed playing penny slots and had won a 10,000.00 giveaway from Hudson Grocery. She loved her family and friends dearly.

Helen is survived by her loving husband, Grover Downes, of the home; her daughters and sons-in-law, Debora Ann and Jerry Merriman and Helen Susie Taylor and Rick Hambleton; her sister, Jean Hall; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of many dear friends and other family.

Visitation is 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Friday, February 3, 2017, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.

Funeral service is 10:00 AM, Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Peel Full Gospel Church, with Curly Johnson officiating.

Interment is in Milum Cemetery, Lead Hill, Arkansas.

Pallbearers are Richard Bailey, Jerry Merriman, Jeremy Merriman, Jack Akins, Eric Sims and Garrett Cook.

Honorary pallbearers are Creekside Nursing and Rehab staff, Jim Wineski, Dick Sveold, Roy Harrington and Gary Jackson.