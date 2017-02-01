James Jarrett, 94 of Valley Springs

James Jarrett, of Valley Springs, passed from this life on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO. He was 94 years old.

There was an open visitation on Wednesday, February 1 at Holt Memorial Chapel.

Graveside service is Thursday, February 2 at Western Grove Cemetery at 11:00 a.m. Pallbearers are Jerry “Peanut” Young, Jason Cash, Brian Cash, Carl Jones, Larry Phillips, and James Dickey.

The son of James Rex and Beatrice (Gray) Jarrett was born on August 17, 1922 at Valley Springs, AR.

His wife, Edna Jarrett; his parents; one sister, Minnie Lehman; and two brothers, J.C. and Troy Jarrett preceded him in death.

Survivors include one brother, Charles Jarrett, of Valley Springs; one sister and her husband, Fred and Bertha Wilson, of Grand Rapids, MN; special friends, Susie Chadwick, Larry Jones, Bill Howell, and Jason Cash; special niece, Doris Lehman; and several other nieces and nephews.