Lewis Gene Hayhurst, 88 of Blue Eye

Lewis Gene Hayhurst was born to Freeman and Gladys Hayhurst at the family farm near Blue

Eye, Arkansas on July 22, 1950. He departed this life on January 29, 2017 at the age of 66.

From his youth, his parents instilled the importance of hard work, value of a dollar, love for family and making it a necessity to help others. Lewis lived this way each and every day of his life. As a small boy, he found a $100 bill in his moms’ wallet, split it up, and gave it away to his friends. This generosity and caring nature has carried on in his everyday life. After becoming a father himself, he often shared with his girls that he was so thankful for the values his parents taught him. He always thought about his family and put them first.

Lewis enjoyed camping, fishing, hiking, gardening and anything outdoors. He also had a love for ‘tinkering’ since childhood. At only a couple years old, his parents bought him a toy bucket loader. As an adult, he still enjoyed moving dirt. Additionally, he had a love for the thrill of fast cars, motorcycles and always aspired to be a pilot….actually, escaping many accidents along the way. He enjoyed bartering, trading and collecting just about anything; especially, as he would say, “if it’ll could turn a nickel.” Most of all, he enjoyed the ‘art’ of the deal and the camaraderie with those involved. He loved animals and found a special companion in his Boston terrier JoJo.

He always made time for his family and friends each and every day of his life…making many special memories along the way. With his passing, it is his gift of selfless ‘time’ that will be missed the most. But of utmost comfort, is that Lewis found the love of his Lord Jesus Christ and was filled with the Holy Spirit.

Lewis was preceded in death by his father Freeman Hayhurst, mother Gladys Hayhurst, step-father Russell Savage, brother Farrell Eugene “Pete” Hayhurst and niece Lisa Hayhurst.

Survivors include three daughters; Ashley and husband Arnold Morales of Canadian, Texas; Magen and Tegan Hayhurst of Oak Grove; their mother Kelly Brown of Harrison; 3 grandchildren Cade Dunbar, Kinlee Dunbar, and Kimora Morales; 9 German Shepherd granddogs; Sister Bernita “Faye” and husband Bill McKee of Green Forest; Brother Johnny Freeman “John” Hayhurst and wife Teena of Green Forest; Many cousins, nieces, nephews and a host of many other close family and friends.

The family will honor one of Lewis’ final wishes to be cremated and have his ashes spread at the family farm in Blue Eye, Arkansas where he was born.

Celebration Of Life Service will be 2:00 PM Saturday, February 4, 2017 at First Assembly Of God Church in

Green Forest with Pastor Mark Bryant and Brother Freddie Blevins officiating.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Smith Family Funeral Home in Green Forest, AR.

On line condolences may be made at www.smithfamilyfuneralhome.net.