MORLEY “CURLEY” HAMILTON, 86 of Eureka Springs

MORLEY “CURLEY” HAMILTON, of Eureka Springs, Arkansas, was born February 2, 1930, in Kansas City, Missouri, son of William and Evelyn (Wilkes) Hamilton. He departed this life Tuesday, January 31, 2017 in Bentonville, Arkansas, at the age of 86 years.

Curley was a mason and member of the Masonic Lodge #269 in St. Joseph, Missouri. He was in the trucking business with Crouch Bros. & Graves Truck Lines. After moving to Eureka Springs, Arkansas from St. Joseph, Missouri in March 1987, he was the water operator for Mundell Heights Estates from 1994 until 2004, where he devoted a lot of his time. He was always willing to help anyone.

On April 17, 1971 he was united in marriage to Elaine Agatha (Derks) Hamilton, who survives him of their home. He is also survived by his in-laws, Jim and Dorothy Jermain of Wathena, Kansas; Paul and Lucille Frampton of Hollister, Missouri; Marvin and Helen Derks of Maryville, Missouri; Carl Rogers of Maryville, Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Evelyn (Wilkes) Hamilton; sister, Ruth Garrity; in-laws, Raymond and Gertrude Derks; Louise Rogers; and Raymond Derks, Jr.

God saw that Curley was very tired so He put His arms around him and whispered, “Come on home to me!”

Per Curley’s request there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. Memorial donations may be made to the Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, Arkansas 72762. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com. © Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. 2016

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Morley “Curley” Hamilton, please visit our Tribute Store.