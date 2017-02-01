Sharon E. Kekaha, age 54, of Harrison, passed away Saturday, January 28, 2017, at Springdale, Arkansas. She was born January 10, 1963, in Anchorage, Alaska, the daughter of Sam and Lois (Everhart) Kekaha.

Sharon attended Leavenworth High School, Leavenworth, Kansas, where she graduated May 25, 1982. After graduation, Sharon worked with Cottonwood Organization for the Handicapped in Lawrence, Kansas for many years. Sharon moved to Arkansas in 1984. She loved the First Christian Church and Dr. ”D”. She loved singing, crafts, and the Lord. Sharon was a great fan of the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, and the Lawrence, Kansas JayHawks.

Sharon is survived by her parents, Sam and Lois Kekaha, of Harrison, Arkansas; many uncles and aunts; and other family and many friends.

Memorial service will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 2, 2017, at First Christian Church Harrison, with Dr. David Artman officiating.

Burial will follow at a later date in Kansas.