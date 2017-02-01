Zella Stovall Turney, age 103 of Harrison

Zella Stovall Turney, age 103, by faith in Jesus Christ, entered into eternal life on Sunday, January 29, at Woodland Manor in Springfield, MO.

Zella, a long-time resident of Harrison, was born July 14, 1913, the eighth of ten children born to Joe and Clara Stovall of Everton, Arkansas. She is survived by her daughter Billie Denny of Springfield, MO., her daughter and son-in-law, Patsy and Mel Joyner of Carrollton, TX., her daughter-in-law Petra Turney of Harrison, and her sister Coyita Garrison of Richardson, TX. She was preceded in death by Ray Turney, her husband of 75 years, her son Bob Turney, and her son-in-law, Rex Denny.

At the time of Zella’s marriage to Ray in 1931, it was written in Yellville’s Mountain Echo that she was a very fine young lady with a pleasant smile and a grace of manner that attracts the friendship of every one and makes her a favorite of people in all walks of life. Zella leaves a legacy of Christian faith and love for her many friends and family members, which include five grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren, and one great-great-great grandchild. The family is forever grateful for the attentive care provided by Rilda Smith, which enabled Zella to remain at home until the last few months of her life.

The funeral service will be at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, February 1, at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 824 S. Oak in Harrison, with Rev. Mark Donald and Rev. Dave Smith officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Methodist Church, PO Box 355, Harrison, AR, 72602.