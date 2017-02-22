BOBBY WAYNE JOHNSON, 32 of Green Forest

BOBBY WAYNE JOHNSON, of Green Forest, Arkansas, was born September 28, 1984 in Mountain Home, Arkansas, son of Tony Johnson and Leslie Jolene (Yocham) Mabie. He departed this life Monday, February 20, 2017 in Osage, Arkansas, at the age of 32 years.

Bobby was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting, fishing and spending quality time with his family.

On February 20, 2013 he was united in marriage with Jamie Morrill (Surface) Johnson, who survives him of their home. He is also survived by his four children, daughter, Sarah Marie Johnson; son, Briley Jo Johnson; son, Tyden Hunter Johnson; son, Boden Christopher Johnson all of Green Forest, Arkansas; father, Tony Johnson of Yellville, Arkansas; mother, Leslie Mabie; sister, Kelsey Johnson of Yellville, Arkansas; in-laws, Beverly & Russ of Green Forest, Arkansas; several other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents.

A celebration of life service will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 24, 2017 at the Johnson family residence, 353 CR 937, Green Forest, Arkansas with Mark Methvin officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service, Inc. Memorial donations may be made to the Bobby Johnson Funeral Fund at any Arvest Bank location.