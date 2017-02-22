Charlene M. DeVito, age 70, of Harrison, Arkansas, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2017 at her home.

A memorial mass will be Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Mary Mother of God Catholic Church. Father Jim Fanrak will officiate. A rosary vigil will start at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

The daughter of Lawrence and Mary Mains was born on January 7, 1947 in Little Rock, AR.

Charlene graduated from Fayetteville High School and St. Vincent School of Nursing in Little Rock, AR. For over 40 years, Charlene loved helping others as a nurse and diabetes educator. She worked at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center for 24 years.

Charlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and daughter. She enjoyed baking Christmas cookies for her family and friends, searching for the elusive BIG buck with her husband, Chris, planting flowers, cross-stitching, and spending time with her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.

Her parents; and one daughter, Elizabeth May preceded her in death.

Survivors include her loving husband, Chris DeVito, of their home; son, Brandon DeVito and his wife, Amy, of Benton, AR; daughter, Lindsay Hennarichs and husband, Kyle, of Springdale, AR; two brothers, Joe Mains and his wife, Shari, of Fayetteville, AR and Doug Mains and his wife, Joanie, of Columbia, MO; one sister, Mary Ella Krebs and her husband, Eric, of Meadow Vista, CA; five grandchildren, Dustin Staneart, of Fayetteville, AR, Sierra Burnham, of Fayetteville, AR, Sean and Victoria Hennarichs, of Springdale, AR and Raeleigh “Roo” DeVito, of Bryant, AR; three great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.