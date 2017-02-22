John Robert Watts, of Harrison, Arkansas passed away Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, surrounded by family. John was born October 16, 1954, in Harrison, Arkansas, the son of Bob J. and Betty A. (Phelps) Watts.

John is survived by his wife, Terri Watts; his son and daughter-in-law, Jake and Neisha Watts of Warrensburg, Missouri; son and daughter-in-law, Jerid and Holly Watts of Harrison; his grandchildren , Nathanuel Watts and Natalie Watts of Harrison; grandchildren Landon Watts, Micah Gunn, and Jaiden Gunn of Warrensburg, Missouri.

He will be missed and remembered by a loving family, friends, colleagues, and former students.

John graduated from Harrison High School in 1973 and received a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville in 1978. He completed 36 years of teaching in the Arkansas Public Education System as an Agricultural Education instructor at Harrison High School.

He and Terri Milburn were married on July 31, 1976. They enjoyed the Buffalo National River, their farm, and most of all their cherished grandchildren. John was an avid Arkansas Razorback fan.

Graveside services will be held Thursday February 23, 2017 at 2:00 pm at White Church Cemetery with Brother Billy Edgar officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison.

Pallbearers include Dr. Don Milburn, Randy Nicholson, Carl Campbell, Bill Riddle, Jake Watts and Jerid Watts. Honorary pallbearers include Nathanuel Watts, Natalie Watts, Landon Watts, Micah Gunn and Jaiden Gunn.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Harrison High School FFA Chapter, or to the American Cancer Society Hope Lodge, 4215 Lindell Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63108.

