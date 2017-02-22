Roger A. Moon, age 56 of Harrison, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 19, 2017 at home surrounded by his family and loved ones.

The son of Charles Lenwood Moon and Shirley Ellen (Ashley) Moon was born January 21, 1961 at Harrison.

He was a lifelong resident of this area and worked as an auctioneer and cattle farmer. Roger loved cattle, his farm and going to the cattle auction. He enjoyed music, visiting with family and friends and had a big heart, always wanting to help others. He had a strong faith in God and a deep love for family, especially his daughter and stepchildren.

After his stroke in 2005, Roger continued doing the things he loved, going to the sale barn, checking cows and family activities until his passing.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Lenwood Moon, his father-in-law, John Paul Jones, his grandparents and numerous aunts and uncles.

Roger is survived by his wife, Leslie Moon of Harrison; his mother, Shirley Moon of Harrison; his daughter, Madeline Kate Moon of Harrison; his step-children, Drew Malone and Brooke Malone both of Harrison; his brother, Phillip A. Moon and his wife, Lisa Sparrow of Harrison; his sister, Teresa Whitaker and her husband, Dr. John Whitaker of Ft. Smith; and his mother-in-law, Gladys Jones, of Harrison; his brother-in-law, Matt Jones and his wife, Jill of Pottsville; his sister-in-law, Paula Jones-Bryant of Harrison; his special aunt, Anna Lou Moon of Lead Hill and a host of other relatives and fellow farmers, cattlemen and friends who loved him and will miss him.

Services will be at 10:00 AM, Thursday, February 23, 2017 at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison with Pastor Johnny Walters officiating. Burial will follow at Keesee Cemetery in Lead Hill.

Visitation will be open Wednesday from noon until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Pallbearers are Spencer Woods, Claude Smith, Mitchell Woods, Gordon Padfield, Mitchell Gahlbeck, Keith Moon and Doug Becker.

Honorary Pallbearers are Dr. Kevin Jackson, Edgar Cole, Embry Raley and Jack Benz.

