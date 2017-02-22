Wayne Decker, age 49 of Alpena, Arkansas passed away Sunday, February 19, 2017 at his home.

The son of William Richard Decker and Shirley Lee (Bolton) Decker was born on January 24, 1968 in Corbin, Kentucky.

He had worked as an auto mechanic and he loved wood working and the outdoors, especially fishing.

Wayne was preceded in death by his mother and one brother William Richard Decker, Jr.

Survivors are his father William Richard Decker of Alpena; his wife Teresa (Jones) Decker of Bergman; his sons Clinton, J.R. and Hunter; step-daughters Cheyenne and Brittany; brother Bill of Alpena; two sisters Jennie of Western Grove and LaDonna of Eagle Rock, MO and several grandchildren.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at the Wayton Cemetery.