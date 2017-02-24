Cecile Phillips, beloved wife and mother, passed away February 22, 2017. She is survived by her husband, Abby A. Phillips of 63 years and three daughters; Belinda (Larry) Robertson of Quitman, Arkansas; Cheri Keef-Sayers of Holdenville, Oklahoma; Margaret-Ann Phillips of Jasper, Arkansas; 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Cecile was preceded in death by her son, David Phillips of Jasper; parents, Gleeta Pickerel and Myrtle Kimerling-Hade both of Nebraska; step-father, Charles Hade of Harrison, Arkansas; her brother, John Pickerel, of Nebraska; sisters, Grace (Bill) Pickerel-Chaney of California and Virginia (Donald) Pickerel-Hickox of Nebraska; and son-in-law, Dale Sayers of Oklahoma.

Cecile was born in Nebraska on June 17, 1939 and moved to Arkansas as a young girl. She and Ab married in 1953 and resided in Jasper for most of their married life. She was proud to be a stay-at-home mother and wife. She volunteered at the Newton County Library for a short time in the 70’s and worked as the bookkeeper for Ab’s businesses. She was a member of the Mt. Sherman Assembly of God Church.

Pallbearers are Brian Robertson, Jacob Robertson, Matt Jones, Kevin Kronsagen, Bobby Flud and Henry Combs.

Honorary pallbearers are Brandon Durham, Jerry Keef, Lawson Beavers, and Conley Cooper.

The family request that donations, in memory of Cecile Phillips, be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or to the Mt. Sherman Assembly of God Church building fund, Hwy. 74 West, Mt. Sherman, Arkansas, 72641

The funeral will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, February 27, 2017, at the Mt. Sherman Assembly of God Church in Mt. Sherman, Arkansas, with Rev. Raymond White officiating. There will be an open visitation on Sunday, February 26, 2017 starting at 1PM at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, Harrison, Arkansas.